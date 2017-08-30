Memphis football stays on schedule despite rain threat

Despite concerns from Tropical Storm Harvey moving into the Mid-South, the Memphis Tigers will play football as scheduled.

Memphis is set to take on Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday 8:15 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl.

UofM is encouraging fans to wear weather-protective clothing. Umbrellas are prohibited from the Liberty Bowl.

“We have been actively monitoring the weather and the remnants of Hurricane Harvey with our television partners, Louisiana Monroe leadership, and the American Athletic Conference office,” Athletic Director Tom Bowen said. “While the forecast calls for significant rainfall in the area, we will always follow safety protocols in the event of inclement weather. We encourage each fan to evaluate their individual situation and make a conscious choice to attend the game prepared for the elements.”

Memphis could receive up to five inches of rain between Thursday and Friday.

As a reminder, the stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.