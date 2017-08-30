82-year-old killed in highrise fire

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a highrise fire Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department said the blaze broke out around 1:15 on the fifth floor.

As crews worked to put out the fire, they rescued a woman with second-degree burns over half her body.

Annie Harris, 82, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Another man was taken to the hospital and treated for hypertension. He was later released.

Ten people had to be evacuated from the fifth floor.

MFD determined to be from careless use of smoking materials in bed. The total damage was estimated at $1,000.

