'Superhero' principal fostered more than 50 children, several teen moms

Havenview Middle School Principal Darla Young is being called a superhero by Shelby County Schools.

Long before she became principal, Young sat on the other side of the desk as a student at Havenview.

Now in her second year as principal, she's in charge of hundreds of students. However, it's her hard work outside of the school walls that's getting the most attention.

As a single mom, Young has fostered more than 50 kids since 2009.

Right now three foster children, including a 16-year-old and two high school seniors, share a home with Young and 6-year-old Angel; who she also adopted. She also has a newborn foster child on the way.

"Being single with a 6-year-old, four foster kids, a principal and still try to have a life... it's all worth it in the end," Young said. "Because I know I'm going home to somebody that's in need and it's not just about me anymore."

Many of the children Young takes in are teen moms.

"Most of my kids have been in the system all their lives so it's like I'm trying to fight that battle of their past, to help build for the future," Young said.

It’s a masterclass in love, learning, and life that extends long past the final school bell.

"We are women! We can make anything happen," Young said. "It doesn't matter what color you are, your problems, health anything! Women can beat, fight anything... whether you're single - we got this."

Besides taking in children, Young's other mission is making sure there are more qualified foster parents available for children in need of a good home.

To find out how you can sign up and if you qualify, click here.

