2 more arrested in murder of Toone father, son

Two more people are now behind bars charged in connection with a 2016 double homicide in Toone, Tennessee.

Investigators found Joe "Duke" Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son Javarrie "Joe Joe" Robertson shot to death in their home on October 21, 2016.

Adrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, and Jeremy Hamer were all previously indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Further investigation identified Marquenton Deandra Williams and Erica Angria Beard as having connections to the murder as well.

Investigators arrested Williams and charged him with first-degree murder. They also arrested Beard and charged her with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and accessory after the fact.

Williams is being held without bond; Beard is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.