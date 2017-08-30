What we are working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING: As Harvey moves through Louisiana today, the initial lighter bands will push into the Mid-South. This will give us on and off scattered showers with heavy rain likely in some spots by late afternoon and evening. Harvey will move into north Mississippi Thursday as a tropical depression.
MAIN THREAT: Heavy rain will fall Thursday into Thursday night with amounts ranging from 1-5 inches. Some areas could get up to 6 inches of rain. There is a low threat for brief, spin-up tornadoes, mainly for north Mississippi and west Tennessee. Most areas will be rain free by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hold mainly in the 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60 percent chance for showers. Winds: E 10-15. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 70 percent chance for showers. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Low: 71.
4 p.m. headline
Making sure our four-legged friends get the support they need...the way a Mid-South vet is making an impact from hundreds of miles away for animals caught in Tropical Storm Harvey's flooding.
5 p.m. headline
A 70 man crew -- from the Mid-South -- in the midst of the devastation in Houston....one of the members of Tennessee task Force One describes the thousands of rescues they've already done in the area.
6 p.m. headline
The game will go on...for now. Brix Fowler takes us inside preparations for tomorrow's home opener for the Memphis Tigers as Tropical Storm Harvey eyes the Mid-South.
Trending stories
1. Harvey horror: Shivering girl, 3, clinging to drowned mom
2. These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks
3. Bank employee embezzled nearly $900K over 10 years
4. Maid finds 2 people dead at Memphis hotel
5. Teens fake steal items in bizarre new video trend
Two more people are now behind bars charged in connection with a 2016 double homicide in Toone, Tennessee.More >>
Harvey is making its way into the Mid-South, bringing the core of the system right through Memphis and the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Despite an expected deluge of rain from a tropical system moving into the Mid-South, the Memphis Tigers will play football as scheduled.More >>
A Mid-South veterinarian is working to help the pets in Texas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
An 82-year-old woman was killed in a high-rise fire Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
