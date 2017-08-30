What we are working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING: As Harvey moves through Louisiana today, the initial lighter bands will push into the Mid-South. This will give us on and off scattered showers with heavy rain likely in some spots by late afternoon and evening. Harvey will move into north Mississippi Thursday as a tropical depression.

MAIN THREAT: Heavy rain will fall Thursday into Thursday night with amounts ranging from 1-5 inches. Some areas could get up to 6 inches of rain. There is a low threat for brief, spin-up tornadoes, mainly for north Mississippi and west Tennessee. Most areas will be rain free by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hold mainly in the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60 percent chance for showers. Winds: E 10-15. High: 79.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 70 percent chance for showers. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Low: 71.

4 p.m. headline

Making sure our four-legged friends get the support they need...the way a Mid-South vet is making an impact from hundreds of miles away for animals caught in Tropical Storm Harvey's flooding.

5 p.m. headline

A 70 man crew -- from the Mid-South -- in the midst of the devastation in Houston....one of the members of Tennessee task Force One describes the thousands of rescues they've already done in the area.

6 p.m. headline

The game will go on...for now. Brix Fowler takes us inside preparations for tomorrow's home opener for the Memphis Tigers as Tropical Storm Harvey eyes the Mid-South.

Trending stories

