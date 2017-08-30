Student attacked getting off school bus recovering from broken arm

A student is recovering from a broken arm after he was punched and kicked getting off a school bus in Binghampton.

According to a police report, he was viciously beaten by a horde of kids and adults. De La Salle student Jamaya Hunter saw the attack firsthand.

"All of a sudden they started to fight,” Jamaya said. “Our teacher was trying to stop it but they were still trying to fight."

According to police, the victim got off the bus Tuesday afternoon. A group of five children was waiting for him at Merton and Yale in Binghamton.

The police report states the group wanted to beat up his friend, whom they had fought before.

But when his friend did not get off the bus, the group and several others punched and kicked him instead.

The attack was so bad that the child's arm was broken.

"They were like pushing him, kicking him, like trying to jump on him and stuff,” Jamaya said. "I would make sure that would never happen to him again."

Jamaya’s father Larry said this is why he taught his daughter martial arts. The 10-year-old is a black belt in Taekwondo, and he said she can defend herself.

"We are living in a world now where you can't trust people and you never know what's gonna happen,” Larry said.

Police are still looking for the group that beat up the student. Anybody with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers.

