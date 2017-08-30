Mid-South veterinarian works to help pets displaced by Harvey

A Mid-South veterinarian is working to help the pets in Texas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.

"We're seeing people under water and then we're realizing that they've left a very important member of their family behind," veterinarian Teddy Swanson said.

The flooding in Texas is forcing families apart.

That's where Day and Night Animal Hospital on Summer Avenue is stepping up to help.

The group is accepting donations. Texas families are in desperate need of kennels, cages, pet food, litter, puppy pads, and leashes.

"It's hard to watch the television and not do something about it," Lynn Thacker said.

Thacker stopped by the animal hospital Monday with a trunk load of supplies.

"These animals are just wandering the streets and caught up in the flood waters...it is just terrible," Thacker said.

Supplies and donations will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Then on Saturday, donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donated items will be loaded into a semi-truck and driven to Houston on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

That driver will deliver your donations to loyal friends who need love now more than ever.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

