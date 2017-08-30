Senator Corker discusses nation’s issues with Germantown Rotary

Senator Bob Corker was in Shelby County on Wednesday to speak to the Germantown Rotary.

He used the time to talk about what he considers to be the biggest issues facing our nation and addressed the tension between himself and President Donald Trump.

But Sen. Corker said nothing compares to our biggest obstacle of all.

“The greatest threat to our nation is us and that is our inability to deal with, discuss issues,” Sen. Corker said.

Sen. Corker has been widely talked about recently after he questioned the president’s leadership capabilities.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” Sen. Corker said.

President Trump tweeted "Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

“I don't really think much about it, I also don't think people realize I probably have the most unique relationship with the president of anybody in the United States Senate,” Sen. Corker said. “Yes, I talk frankly about things, he knows that he talks frankly about things.”

Sen. Corker was asked if he was planning to run for re-election.

“Just not at this point ready to discuss that I've been busy working, there'll be a point soon where I need to make known why my plans are,” Sen. Corker said.

Sen. Corker also praised the president's response to Houston so far, following Hurricane Harvey.

“It appears he's getting very good grades, the federal response has been very good, I know the governor of Texas had given the federal government an A,” Sen. Corker said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.