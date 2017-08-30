Body of firefighter shot, killed in Memphis returns to New Orleans

A procession was held Wednesday for the New Orleans firefighter shot and killed outside of a Memphis club over the weekend.

Gregory Howard's body was escorted from the airport to the funeral home in New Orleans.

Howard was in Memphis for a first responders' basketball tournament.

Investigators said he was an innocent bystander outside the Mynt Night Club on Hacks Cross Road when he was shot and killed Friday night.

Police released video Monday of a person of interest in the shooting. Call police immediately if you recognize him.

