Ole Miss fraternity donates $10K to Houston flooding victims

An Ole Miss fraternity is donating thousands to help those impacted by Harvey, and they raised the money with tweets.

Kappa Sigma posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying they would donate 25 cents for every retweet and 10 cents for every like.

The response was overwhelming.

“We have a lot of Houston guys in our chapter and we felt like it was one of our responsibilities to give back to the people in need,” said President Noah Richardson. “We put the tweet out there and came up with an amount and it just blew up from there.”

The fraternity cut off the donation amount Tuesday night after getting 16,000 retweets that equaled about $6,800.

Kappa Sigma plans to donate $10,000 altogether to Houston.

Kappa Sig will be donating $0.25 for every RT and $0.10 for every like this tweet gets towards #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts in Houston. — Ole Miss Kappa Sigma (@umksig) August 29, 2017

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.