TBI confirms officer involved shooting in Ripley

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
RIPLEY, TN (WMC) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Ripley.

TBI agents are responding to the scene.

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

