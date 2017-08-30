TBI confirms officer involved shooting in Ripley

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Ripley.

TBI agents are responding to the scene.

We have Agents responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Ripley. More details ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QAnGPfzRPC — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 31, 2017

WMC Action News 5 is en route to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.