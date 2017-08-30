TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Ripley

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ripley.

TBI investigators said the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. shortly after a separate shooting near Jefferson Street and Nesbit Street.

Ripley police officers located and followed a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting incident. The vehicle stopped, and three people got out holding firearms.

Investigators said the situation escalated, and an officer shot one of the three people.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No one else was injured in the officer-involved shooting.

TBI Agents will gather any and all evidence, information, and interviews in connection with the investigation into the officer’s actions.

Ripley Police Department will investigate the shooting incident that happened prior to the officer-involved shooting.

We have Agents responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Ripley. More details ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QAnGPfzRPC — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 31, 2017

