Missing Southaven man, 89, found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
William Hunt, 89 (Source: WMC Action News 5) William Hunt, 89 (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Southaven Police Department said an elderly man reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. 

William Hunt Sr., 89, drove away from his home Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m.

SPD would like to thank the public for their help finding him. 

