Southaven PD searching for missing 89-year-old man

Southaven Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly man.

William Hunt Sr., 89, drove away from his home Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m. in his silver 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with the Mississippi license plate DB8972.

Hunt was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

His family said he does not have dementia or Alzheimer’s, but he has not driven in more than a year and they are concerned he may have gotten lost.

If you have seen Hunt or his vehicle, please call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS (8477).

