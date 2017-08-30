Putting the rainfall in Houston in perspective

As Harvey finally exits the Gulf Coast and moves through the nation's midsection including the Mid-South, the city of Houston gets a much needed break from five days of excessive rain and wind.More >>
Southaven Police Department said an elderly man reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.More >>
TBI investigators said the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. shortly after a separate shooting near Jefferson Street and Nesbit Street.More >>
Senator Bob Corker was in Shelby County on Wednesday to speak to the Germantown Rotary.More >>
Harvey is making its way into the Mid-South, bringing the core of the system right through Memphis and the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
