DeSoto County prepares for remnants of Harvey

DeSoto County residents are preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Harvey--now a Tropical Depression.

Many residents said they are prepared for what the storms might bring.

"I just bought a rain coat and rain boots," Kaye Campbell, DeSoto County resident, said.

"I left my apartment for one and moved to higher ground," Yaskeika Brumfield, who also lives in DeSoto County, said. "I think everyone should have a backup plan, an evacuation plan."

Emergency responders and shelters are on standby, waiting and watching, prepared to respond when needed.

"We're always in planning mode, mitigation mode," said Josh Harper, deputy director DeSoto Co Emergency Medical Services.

They've got boats, water, coolers, prepared meals, and even a water rescue trailer with an inflatable boat. And even a large water response vehicle equipped for land and water which was used back in September of 2014 to rescue more than a hundred people who were stranded in high waters in the Horn Lake area.

"We can actually pick people up and get people out of the water if we need too," Harper said.

Emergency responders said they're waiting and watching, but they said Goodman Road at Highway 51 is a pretty common place for flooding in DeSoto County.

"We also urge you if possible to stay where you're at and call for help, and just try to get in a safe place," Harper said.

The shelter at Brown Baptist Church is already open to Texas evacuees and still has room if DeSoto County residents are forced out of their homes.

Emergency responders also said it's important for everyone to have a go kit. Inside, you should have things like non-perishable foods and medication.

Crews in DeSoto County are also on standby to head to Houston or Louisiana to help victims there.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

