ServiceMaster crews help with search for Houston flooding survivors

Flood waters in Texas are starting to recede in places, but it's only revealing the true scale of the disaster.

The Houston Fire Department will start doing a block-by-block search of neighborhoods Thursday morning to make sure everyone has been rescued.

So far, 25 deaths are being blamed on the storm, but authorities fear not all of the victims have been found.

In the meantime, companies like Mid-South based ServiceMaster are gearing up to help people rebuild their lives.

"The deeper the water, the longer it’s been there, the more demolition will have to be done,” said Peter Duncanson with ServiceMaster Restore. “All this water is contaminated, from groundwater and what it carries into the structure.”

In the meantime, the city's light rail will start a limited service on Thursday, and crews are trying to resume normal trash this week to pick up all of the flood debris.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

