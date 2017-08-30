Man wanted for questioning after Aug. 8 shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wanted for questioning after Aug. 8 shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Octerrious Herron, 25 (Source: MPD) Octerrious Herron, 25 (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police need your help finding a man wanted for questioning after a shooting in North Memphis. 

Investigators want to talk to 25-year-old Octerrious Herron after a shooting at Marble and Eldridge avenues on Aug. 8.

The victim, Dexter Price, has since died at the hospital.

Anyone with information should give CrimeStoppers a call at (901) 528-CASH.

