Man wanted for questioning after Aug. 8 shooting

Memphis police need your help finding a man wanted for questioning after a shooting in North Memphis.

Investigators want to talk to 25-year-old Octerrious Herron after a shooting at Marble and Eldridge avenues on Aug. 8.

The victim, Dexter Price, has since died at the hospital.

Anyone with information should give CrimeStoppers a call at (901) 528-CASH.

