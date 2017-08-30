Redbirds win 5th straight

The Memphis Redbirds played the second to last game of their home schedule in the regular season Wednesday night, beat the Iowa Cubs 4-3.

Three runs in the 5th did the trick, along with 13 hits.

The division champion Redbirds final home game is set for Thursday.

They'll close the regular season with four on the road at Colorado Springs, then it's on to the Pacific Coast League Playoffs.

