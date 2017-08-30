Authorities investigating after photos shows filthy animal shelter conditions

DeSoto County authorities are investigating after photos on social media showed dogs living in filthy conditions.

The images were reportedly taken in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

Animal Services is re-opening an investigation into the property, and they said they are working with rescue groups to place the dogs.

In the meantime, they are asking for a judge to order the dogs to be moved to the animal shelter.

