Authorities investigating after photos shows filthy animal shelter conditions

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County authorities are investigating after photos on social media showed dogs living in filthy conditions.

The images were reportedly taken in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

Animal Services is re-opening an investigation into the property, and they said they are working with rescue groups to place the dogs.

In the meantime, they are asking for a judge to order the dogs to be moved to the animal shelter.

