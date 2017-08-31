Pinnacle Bank looking to build branch on Union

A bank is asking for permission to build on the Union Avenue site where a cafe and dry cleaners burned down.

Smooth Moves Cafe was destroyed a year ago, and the lot at Rozelle Street has been vacant ever since.

Now developers for Pinnacle Bank are asking the Board of Adjustment to allow construction of a new branch with double drive thru lanes.

They must get special permission since the property is next to a residential area.

