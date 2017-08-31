Hollywood Feed moves to Broad - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hollywood Feed moves to Broad

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Hollywood feed is moving one of its well-known stores.

Construction has already started on a new building on Collins Street near Sam Cooper.

It's not far from the company's current store in the Broad Avenue Arts District.

