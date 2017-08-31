Police identify husband, wife found dead at Memphis hotel

Memphis Police Department identified the two people found dead at a hotel Tuesday morning.

The bodies of Larius Wright, 40, and Venus Wright, 25, were discovered by a maid at Crossland Economy Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive--both with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two were husband and wife.

The case is being investigated as a double homicide.

There is still no suspect information available in this case, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-538-CASH.

