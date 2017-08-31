Cardinals call up Flaherty to make MLB debut Friday

Another key member of the Memphis Redbirds is set to make his MLB debut this year.More >>
Another key member of the Memphis Redbirds is set to make his MLB debut this year.More >>
Harvey is making its way into the Mid-South, bringing the core of the system right through Memphis and the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Harvey is making its way into the Mid-South, bringing the core of the system right through Memphis and the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Despite an expected deluge of rain from a tropical system moving into the Mid-South, the Memphis Tigers will play football as scheduled.More >>
Despite an expected deluge of rain from a tropical system moving into the Mid-South, the Memphis Tigers will play football as scheduled.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the two people found dead at a hotel Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the two people found dead at a hotel Tuesday morning.More >>
The Tennessee secretary of state's office says it has begun offering online voter registration.More >>
The Tennessee secretary of state's office says it has begun offering online voter registration.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>