Cardinals call up Flaherty to make MLB debut Friday

Another key member of the Memphis Redbirds is set to make his MLB debut this year.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will start for the major league club on Friday in San Francisco.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty will start for the #STLCards on Friday at San Francisco. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 30, 2017

MLB Pipeline ranks Flaherty as the number three prospect in the Cardinals organization, and the 53rd best in all of baseball.

Flaherty started the season in Double-A, but breezed through before being called up to Memphis in June.

With the Redbirds, Flaherty went 7-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 15 starts.

Flaherty will replace the recently traded Mike Leake, who was sent to Seattle. He is expected to fill a spot in the rotation until Adam Wainwright is able to return from injury.

