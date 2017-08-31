FIRST ALERT: Schools announce early dismissal due to weather - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FIRST ALERT: Schools announce early dismissal due to weather

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Severe weather threats prompted several Mid-South schools to announce early dismissal:

Pontotoc City Schools will close at 1 p.m.

South Tippah School District will close at 1 p.m.

Senatobia Municipal School District will close one hour early.

Check back often as we will continue to update this list as additional closures are announced.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly