1 killed in crash on I-40

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 40.

The crash happened on I-40 in Arlington. Investigators said the driver of a car hydroplaned and crashed into a tractor trailer.

I-40 eastbound is closed and will remain closed into the night. The current estimate for it being reopened is 8:30 p.m.) Traffic is being diverted to Highway 385.

Update! Traffic is being diverted to Hwy 385 due to the closure of I-40 EB following a fatal crash. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/UkNutH0F4m — WMC AN5 Traffic (@MEMTraffic) August 31, 2017

Memphis Police Department said it has responded to 49 crashes since 11 a.m.

