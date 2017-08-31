1 killed in crash on I-40 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in crash on I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 40.

The crash happened on I-40 in Arlington. Investigators said the driver of a car hydroplaned and crashed into a tractor trailer.

I-40 eastbound is closed and will remain closed into the night. The current estimate for it being reopened is 8:30 p.m.) Traffic is being diverted to Highway 385.

Memphis Police Department said it has responded to 49 crashes since 11 a.m.

