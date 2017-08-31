AR inmate escapes work detail, steals car

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday.

Earl Wayne Dorris II escaped while on trustee status from work detail for the Parks and Recreation department.

Dorris stole a white 2007 Ford truck with a City of Marion decal on each door.

If you see Dorris or know his whereabouts, contact Marion Police Department at (870) 739-2101 or the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 702-2000.

