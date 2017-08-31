AR inmate escapes work detail, steals car

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 40.More >>
Flash flood warnings and a tornado watch continue for the Mid-South, including the Memphis metro this afternoon.More >>
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday.More >>
Severe weather threats prompted several Mid-South schools and events to close or cancel Thursday.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey led to severe weather warnings across the Mid-South as a result of heavy rain and the possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
