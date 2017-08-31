Woman feared lost because of Tropical Depression Harvey

A 76-year-old woman is missing and may have gotten lost as rain poured in Memphis.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Helen E. Armstrong.

Armstrong, who may be confused, is believed to have lost her way while driving home in the heavy rain. She was headed for her home in the area of Interstate 240 and South Parkway.

She was last seen driving a green 2006 Chrysler 300 with Tennessee license plate 630-PLX.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 901-545-2677(COPS).

