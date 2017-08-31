Woman feared lost during storms located

A little boy fighting a fatal neurological disease arrived in Memphis on Wednesday so he wouldn't miss a dose of a treatment that helps to slow the terminal outcome.More >>
A little boy fighting a fatal neurological disease arrived in Memphis on Wednesday so he wouldn't miss a dose of a treatment that helps to slow the terminal outcome.More >>
A Memphis woman said she became trapped inside her home when a tree fell during Thursday's storm.More >>
A Memphis woman said she became trapped inside her home when a tree fell during Thursday's storm.More >>
A 76-year-old woman reported missing as rain poured in Memphis has been found safe.More >>
A 76-year-old woman reported missing as rain poured in Memphis has been found safe.More >>
Severe weather threats prompted several Mid-South schools and events to close or cancel Thursday.More >>
Severe weather threats prompted several Mid-South schools and events to close or cancel Thursday.More >>
One person is dead following a weather-related crash on Interstate 40.More >>
One person is dead following a weather-related crash on Interstate 40.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>