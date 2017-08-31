Woman feared lost during storms located - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman feared lost during storms located

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Helen E. Armstrong (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 76-year-old woman reported missing as rain poured in Memphis has been found safe.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Helen E. Armstrong on Thursday afternoon.

Officials would like to thank the public for their help in her safe return.

