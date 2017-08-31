Tree snaps, trapping woman inside home

A Memphis homeowner is trapped inside her home after a tree fell outside.

The tree feel near the intersection of Allison Avenue and North Holmes Street around 3:30 p.m.

The homeowner said she was inside watching television when she heard a loud pop.

The sound was of a tree outside snapping and falling onto a power line.

At last check, the woman is doing well, but she is unable to get out of her home.

WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler is at the home working to help the woman.

