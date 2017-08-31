Tree snaps, trapping woman inside home

Memphis hospitals are on standby for patients displaced by Harvey. One little boy fighting a fatal neurological disease arrived in Memphis on Wednesday so he wouldn't miss a dose of a treatment that helps to slow the terminal outcome.More >>
Flash flood warnings and a tornado watch continue for the Mid-South, including the Memphis metro this afternoon.More >>
One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 40.More >>
Parts of Memphis are seeing flash flooding after the storms Thursday, especially the intersection of College Street and Trigg Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Several weeks ago we told you about a Rob Horn, a man from Bull Shoals, Arkansas who bought an abandoned storage locker full of items tied to a notorious Mid-South murder case.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
