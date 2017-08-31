Cars stall trying to drive through flooded South Memphis streets

Parts of Memphis are seeing flash flooding after the storms Thursday, especially the intersection of College Street and Trigg Avenue in South Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 crews on the scene have been trying to deter drivers from driving through the intersection, but some drivers have refused to heed those warnings.

The intersection is flooded, with water standing more than two feet deep.

Several cars have successfully driven through the intersections, but as the rain continues and the water rises, more cars are getting stuck.

A Memphis fire truck is now on the scene to help those who stalled out in the water. None of the people who got stuck in the water appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

