Texas boy displaced by Harvey gets lifesaving treatment at Le Bonheur

Memphis hospitals are on standby for patients displaced by Harvey.

One little boy fighting a fatal neurological disease arrived in Memphis on Wednesday so he wouldn't miss a dose of a treatment that helps to slow the terminal outcome.

Every two weeks, 6-year-old Micah McCorkle and 5-year-old Elle Gieselmann spend four hours in a hospital receiving a lifesaving drug, slowing the damage of Batten disease on their nervous systems.

“Essentially your brain is shrinking, cells are dying off,” said Elle’s father Frazer. “So as your brain shrinks you lose abilities: walking, talking, thinking, speaking, vision.”

About a year ago, a new FDA trial gave Micah and Elle's families hope. They were two of just a few kids given the trial in Columbus, Ohio.

For several months, they would spend hours next door to each other receiving the enzyme infusion.

“Looking back we both say I don't know how we did it, except you just do it,” Frazer said. “One day at a time.”

The FDA approved the drug in April.

Elle returned home to receive her infusions at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Micah, who lives outside of Baton Rouge, traveled to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. Last week, the threat of Harvey looming over Houston worried Micah's family.

“Toward the end of last week, we started to get concerned,” said Micah’s mom Misty. “Oh no, what if the roads are flooded and we can't get there.”

A missed infusion treatment would further the progression of the disease's damage to the brain.

But within 48 hours, Micah's family learned he could join Elle at Le Bonheur to continue his life-saving treatment.

“Family and friends have been huge in the process, but nothing compares to other families who are on this hard journey we are on,” Misty said.

Both children are two of 100 people in the country with Batten disease next door to each other again by chance, fighting the rare and fatal disease.

