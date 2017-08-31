Texas boy displaced by Harvey gets lifesaving treatment at Le Bonheur

Parts of Memphis are seeing flash flooding after the storms Thursday, especially the intersection of College Street and Trigg Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey led to severe weather warnings across the Mid-South as a result of heavy rain and the possibilities of flash flooding and tornadoes.More >>
Memphis hospitals are on standby for patients displaced by Harvey. One little boy fighting a fatal neurological disease arrived in Memphis on Wednesday so he wouldn't miss a dose of a treatment that helps to slow the terminal outcome.More >>
Flash flood warnings and a tornado watch continue for the Mid-South, including the Memphis metro this afternoon.More >>
One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 40.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
