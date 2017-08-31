Tuesday @10: Football and brain injuries, a warning for parents

At every turn, football is a sport built on grit and grind, and no one knows that better than Karen Tutt.

Karen watched her father's body endure the heavy hitting blows of football--physically and mentally--until the bitter end.

"Memory impairment, episodes of memory loss," Karen recounted.

After her father's death, his brain was one of 202 brains studied in the recently released report on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

Ninety-nine of former NFL player brains donated to the study were diagnosed with CTE, Karen's father being one of them.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. on WMC Action News 5, Karen is using the groundbreaking concussion study as a new warning for parents.

