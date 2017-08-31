Second storage locker holds more Damien Echols' poems, journals

A Memphis jewelry store said it's going to honor a pledge to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 11-30 if the Memphis Tigers return the opening kickoff of the half against Louisiana Monroe for a touchdown.More >>
A Memphis jewelry store said it's going to honor a pledge to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 11-30 if the Memphis Tigers return the opening kickoff of the half against Louisiana Monroe for a touchdown.More >>
The remnants of Harvey continue to move through the Mid-South tonight keeping rain in place for much of the area.More >>
The remnants of Harvey continue to move through the Mid-South tonight keeping rain in place for much of the area.More >>
In June, WMC5's Janice Broach shared the story of a man in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, who bought an abandoned storage locker full of items tied to a notorious Mid-South murder case. He didn't know what he had at the time, but he's done it again with a second storage locker.More >>
In June, WMC5's Janice Broach shared the story of a man in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, who bought an abandoned storage locker full of items tied to a notorious Mid-South murder case. He didn't know what he had at the time, but he's done it again with a second storage locker.More >>
MPD needs your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.More >>
MPD needs your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.More >>
Officials confirm the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional Medical Center has been temporarily closed because of leaking.More >>
Officials confirm the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional Medical Center has been temporarily closed because of leaking.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>