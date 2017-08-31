Regional Medical Center reopens after temporarily closing - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Regional Medical Center reopens after temporarily closing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Officials confirm the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional Medical Center has reopened after temporarily closing because of leaking.

A representative said the trauma center started leaking Thursday. 

Patients were relocated and were being treated in another area. 

Normal operation have resumed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly