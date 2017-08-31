Regional Medical Center trauma center temporarily closed due to leaking

Officials confirm the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional Medical Center has been temporarily closed because of leaking.

A representative said the trauma center started leaking Thursday.

Patients have been relocated and are being treated in another area.

The trauma center has gone on critical advisory and is not accepting patients until the leaking problem in that area has been fixed.

We have a crew headed to the hospital. Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.