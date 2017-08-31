MPD investigating multiple smash-and-grab thefts at malls

Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of smash-and-grab thefts at the Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Mall.

The investigation into the thefts began on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Police said video surveillance video showed four black males entering the malls and targeting jewelry stores.

The suspects were last seen in a newer model black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows.

No one has been charged in connection with the thefts, and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information these thefts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

