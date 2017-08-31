Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance

(Source: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital via Instagram) (Source: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital via Instagram)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

What do you do when it’s pouring rain outside? You dance the blues away, of course!

Three security guards at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital let loose Thursday and danced to Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy” in the hospital lobby. 

Le Bonheur posted a video clip of the fun on Instagram.

Click here to watch the post, or check it out below!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly