Missing homeowner found after masked men kick in front door

A missing man believed to be in danger has been located, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said two masked men were seen at the front door of Murry Fields’ house on Staten Avenue in Hyde Park on Thursday at about 1:45 p.m.

Witnesses heard gunshots, and when police arrived they discovered his front door was kicked in. Fields’ house was ransacked, and he was gone.

On Friday, police said Fields had been located.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.