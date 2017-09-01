MPD searching for missing man after neighbors report suspicious activity

MPD needs your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.

Police said two masked men were seen at the front door of Murry Fields’ house in the 2300 block of Staten Avenue on Thursday at about 1:45 p.m.

Witnesses heard gunshots, and when police arrived they discovered his front door was kicked in. Fields’ house was ransacked, and he was gone.

If anyone knows his whereabouts or has information concerning this incident, they are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

