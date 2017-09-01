Memphis jeweler to refund August purchases after Tigers return k - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis jeweler to refund August purchases after Tigers return kickoff for touchdown

(Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis jewelry store said it's going to honor a pledge to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 14 and Aug. 30 if the Memphis Tigers return the opening kickoff of the half against Louisiana Monroe for a touchdown. 

Robert Irwin Jewelers confirmed via Twitter they will refund the purchases made during that 17-day period after Tony Pollard took the opening kickoff of the second half 99 yards for a touchdown.

There's been no word yet on exactly how customers who purchased items from the jewelry store will get their refund, but the company's CEO said on Twitter there will be a "refund party" on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly