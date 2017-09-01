Memphis jeweler to refund August purchases after Tigers return kickoff for touchdown

A Memphis jewelry store said it's going to honor a pledge to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 14 and Aug. 30 if the Memphis Tigers return the opening kickoff of the half against Louisiana Monroe for a touchdown.

Robert Irwin Jewelers confirmed via Twitter they will refund the purchases made during that 17-day period after Tony Pollard took the opening kickoff of the second half 99 yards for a touchdown.

Your purchase is free if #Memphis returns the opening kickoff of the half for a touchdown, tomorrow against ULM. ?????? https://t.co/LuLaGJqaCA pic.twitter.com/tgTUDm0Zt8 — Robert Irwin Jeweler (@RIJewelers) August 30, 2017

Go Tigers Go! Refund Party Baby!! — Robert Irwin Jeweler (@RIJewelers) September 1, 2017

There's been no word yet on exactly how customers who purchased items from the jewelry store will get their refund, but the company's CEO said on Twitter there will be a "refund party" on Friday.

Looks like i'll be planning a refund party tomorrow @RIJewelers thanks to Tony Pollard! — Howie K (@askhowiek) September 1, 2017

