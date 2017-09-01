When to throw out refrigerated food after a power outage

More than 20,000 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers lost power as the Tropical Depression Harvey made its way through the Mid-South on Thursday.

One decision that has to be made once power is restored is what to do with refrigerated food.

Foodsafety.gov has a helpful page on how long food lasts once the temperature inside a refrigerator reaches above 40 degrees.

Click here to see what Foodsafety.gov says about when to save and when to throw out food.

