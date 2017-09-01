MLGW outages updates, wet outside but hard rain has stopped, Sunshine in the forecast this weekend

Happy Friday morning!!

This morning MLGW is working to help restore power to thousands of homes. There's not ETA on when it will be restored but more than 20 crews from other cities are coming in to help restore power and clear debris. We'll update you on the damage, the outages and what to expect as we go into the weekend.

There was some significant flooding in Collierville during the storms. People were concerned about the flood waters coming up to their home. For the most part, they were OK. We have a live report on the damage in Collierville.

Memphis jeweler Robert Irwin Jewelers confirmed through Twitter the refunds for purchases made between August 14 and 30. This is after a pledge made about the Memphis Tigers returning the kickoff for touchdown against Louisiana Monroe. It happened last night at the Liberty Bowl when Memphis won. We'll explain the promise this morning on #WMC5.

We'll also going to update you on the latest out of the Houston area...We're talking about floodwaters, donations, explosions at a chemical plant and drinkable water.

Weather:

The rain has stopped this morning but it is very wet outside. The roads and streets are still slick and slippery. We have sunshine in the forecast with cooler temps. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Mid-South deals with flooding from Tropical Depression Harvey

Cars stall trying to drive through flooded South Memphis streets

Memphis jeweler to refund August purchases after Tigers return kickoff for touchdown

Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance

Man looks for help when he finds baby left in car



Andrew Douglas

Anchor