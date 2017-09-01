MLGW outages updates, wet outside but hard rain has stopped, Sunshine in the forecast this weekend

Happy Friday morning!!
This morning MLGW is working to help restore power to thousands of homes. There's not ETA on when it will be restored but more than 20 crews from other cities are coming in to help restore power and clear debris. We'll update you on the damage, the outages and what to expect as we go into the weekend.
There was some significant flooding in Collierville during the storms. People were concerned about the flood waters coming up to their home. For the most part, they were OK. We have a live report on the damage in Collierville.
Memphis jeweler Robert Irwin Jewelers confirmed through Twitter the refunds for purchases made between August 14 and 30. This is after a pledge made about the Memphis Tigers returning the kickoff for touchdown against Louisiana Monroe. It happened last night at the Liberty Bowl when Memphis won. We'll explain the promise this morning on #WMC5.
We'll also going to update you on the latest out of the Houston area...We're talking about floodwaters, donations, explosions at a chemical plant and drinkable water.
Weather:
The rain has stopped this morning but it is very wet outside. The roads and streets are still slick and slippery. We have sunshine in the forecast with cooler temps. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Mid-South deals with flooding from Tropical Depression Harvey
Cars stall trying to drive through flooded South Memphis streets
Memphis jeweler to refund August purchases after Tigers return kickoff for touchdown
Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance
Man looks for help when he finds baby left in car
Severe weather threats prompted several Mid-South schools and events to close or cancel Thursday.More >>
More than 20,000 MLGW customers are without power as Tropical Depression Harvey moved through Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of smash-and-grab thefts at the Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Mall.More >>
A Memphis jewelry store said it's going to honor a pledge to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 11-30 if the Memphis Tigers return the opening kickoff of the half against Louisiana Monroe for a touchdown.More >>
Officials confirm the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional Medical Center has been temporarily closed because of leaking.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
