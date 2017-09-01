18-year-old shot, killed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-year-old shot, killed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An 18-year-old was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Cherry Road and Leatherwood Avenue around 3 p.m.

Tommy Johnson, 18, was rushed to the hospital and later died.

No arrest has been made at this point; police believe the suspects were driving a maroon vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

