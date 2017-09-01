Krispy Kreme is bringing back pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts for one day

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is returning a fan favorite for the fall--but you'll have to act quick.

The Punkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is returning for just one day, September 8.

The doughnuts are made with the original glaze, with a hint of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors.

The doughnuts featured in stores last year for just one day, as a part of National Pumpkin Day. But you won't have to wait that long this time.

The doughnuts will be sold at all Mid-South locations.

