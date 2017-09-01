Women's center hosts free community baby shower in Dyersburg

The Dyersburg Regional Women's Center/Tennova Women's Care-Dyersburg is hosting a free Community Baby Shower in Dyersburg.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lannom Center at 2000 Commerce Avenue in Dyersburg.

Organizers say the Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for new and expectant mothers to see the resources available to them in the Dyersburg Community.

There will be door prizes and free lunch for everyone who attends--no RSVP required.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.