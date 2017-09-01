MLGW says power outages will be resolved by Sunday

Memphis Light, Gas & Water is still working to repair power outages across the city.

MLGW President Jerry Collins said power will be completely restored by Sunday.

https://twitter.com/MLGW/status/903614167529152512

Crews are focusing on areas with the most outages and working their way down.

They currently have hundreds of points of emphasis to focus on.

Click here for the latest power outage numbers.

