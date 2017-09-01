1 killed, 1 injured in Marshall Co. crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed, 1 injured in Marshall Co. crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

A man was killed and another injured during a crash in Marshall County on Friday morning.

The accident happened at the corner of Highway 309 and 302.

Marshall County Sheriff's deputies said there was a minor crash at the intersection and a good Samaritan pulled over to help.

That's when a car ran into the two.

One of the victims was killed; the other was rushed to the hospital.

