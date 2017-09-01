Crews work to clear fallen trees in Memphis Botanic Gardens, downtown

A large tree fell into the road in Downtown Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Five trees fell at Memphis Botanic Gardens on Thursday (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Thousands of people are still without power in Memphis, and some of it can be blamed on downed trees.

Memphis Botanic Gardens employees say they are concerned after five of their large trees were uprooted during the storms Thursday.

“It's just neat to see a mature tree that's probably 200 plus years old,” said employee Kyle McLane.

It's become perhaps somewhat of a familiar sight after recent storms.

“Always when we have that much rain at one time and it's windy like that, we have these big, big, trees that we're concerned about,” McLane said.

Five trees fell in Thursday's storm, but the heavy winds brought down three trees back in May when storms hit Memorial Day weekend.

“May was more wind and we had trees fall on the south side of our property,” McLane said.

The heavy rain Thursday even took out an owl house. The Memphis Botanic Garden brings out more than 50,000 visitors each year to see the trees.

“The larger trees, they are a worry for us,” McLane said.

Officials say they plan to have the trees all cleaned up by sometime next week.

Meanwhile, another large tree fell into the road in Downtown Memphis.

The tree fell down near the intersection of B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 7:30 Thursday night.

Crews are working to clear the tree from the road. Use a different route if you need to drive through the area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.