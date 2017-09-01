Tree falls into road in Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tree falls into road in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A large tree fell into the road in Downtown Memphis.

The tree fell down near the intersection of B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 7:30 Thursday night.

Crews are working to clear the tree from the road.

Use a different route if you need to drive through the area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly